The Black widow: the new trailer for the film, Marvel’s Scarlett Johansson

Marvel released a new trailer for the The Black Widowfilm that ushered in the phase 4 of the MCU. The video shows Natasha Romanoff, the heroine, played by Scarlett Johansson, the numerous enemies, and in which the villain is the head Coach. Check out the video.

The film is then set in between the films Captain America: Civil War and Upcoming Appointmentshow some of the missions on the ground to Romanoff. It will also tell you a little about the history of the origin of the character, and her training in the Red Room.

In addition to Johansson, the throw counts, with David Harbour in the role of guardian of the Red, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belanova, O-T Fagbenle as an old contact from Natasha, and Rachel Weisz, as Melina, the other Black widow. William Hurt is a part of the film, reprising the role of General Ross, and Ray Winstone is also a part of the team. Up to the time it was not known who will be responsible for playing the bad guy in the Carriage in the Film.

Cate Shortland wrote the direction, while Eric Pearson was responsible for the script, starting an argument for Ned Benson, and Jack Schaeffer.

The Black Widow it is expected to make his debut at 30. Day of April of the year 2020 in Brazil.

