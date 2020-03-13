The Council of the maternity of Beyonce to Meghan during the premiere of “the lion king”

It seems that Meghan Markle is a lock and slow your agendaafter the birth of their first child in may last year. Since then, the only ones we had seen apparitions, in some, such as baptism of Archie, the game of the Red Sox -Yankees two games in Wimbledon and a polo game, the that you decided to give her baby to give him a surprise to Harry.

However, on this day of your steps on the red carpet, unless in his character as a royal, because he attended with her husband Prince Harry at the premiere of The Lion King in London.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex, opted for an outfit total black conformado for a dress to the ankles, with transparencies at the neckline and sleeves designer Jason Wu, a clutch satin from Gucci shoes with inlaid rhinestones, so that the company Aquazzurawhile their beauty look chose a discreet make-up and hair completely collected.

Meghan has look total black for his debut as a royal premiere.

During the event, the couple had the opportunity to live with the cast of the remake, including Elton Jhon, Jay-Z and Beyoncéwho offered his encounter with the Duchess, him a warm hug.

Beyoncé and Meghan Markle gave a warm hug at their meeting on the red carpet of “the lion king” in London.

After The Sunduring their meeting, the couple concentrated together in a dialogue on what they all have in common: fatherhood.

“The baby is so beautiful. We, boys,” said Beyoncé to Meghan, while Jay-Z said Harry “The best advice I can give is that you always have some time to yourself”.

On the other hand, Harry the pair for its Gemini Rumiy Sir, what language the couple asked, the were in the United States.

The Dukes of Sussex came to the premiere of The lion king, because Disney make a donation to support the work of the preservation of the environment in Africa, even Prince Harry by works The Royal Foundationorganization of the presidency, together with Meghan.