The daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z will be transformed into a symbol of fashion, 7 years

Blue Ivy Carter the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, has barely begun to age, to accompany her mother, in events such as red carpets and award ceremonies, premiaciones rental in international competitions. In these encounters, the little Blue is not clear how the fact that wine in this world to show the best outfits of the fashion can offer

Blue has in its nearly 7 years, in quite the fashionista, sporting looks that even overshadow his mother, something almost impossible, but she saw, too, until they look like a mini-clone of his mama at the Mtv awards

In the last few months, the little one has the talent that flows in his veins revealed participating in the new album of his mother, “The Lion King”, where a part of the theme “Brown Skin Girl”, one of the 14 original themes, inspired by the eponymous film, which recently had premiere. The participation of Blue Ivy in the song, the winner of praise from many for his vocal quality, in addition to the message, which he sent to the girls, and African-American women.was