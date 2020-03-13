the daughter of Beyonce sees a pair of shoes by Fendi for 800 euro

– In the news

At the tender age of 8 years, Blue Ivy Carter, oldest daughter of a powerful marriage Beyoncé (38 years old) and Jay-Z (50), has already proven to be a all the fashion girls. Last Sunday, the small it girl to accompanied his father at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in the enjoyment of the basketball game of the Lakers against the Clippers and the lightning ate, as if it were their actual mother. Your look it is a study was worth it.

The styling of the Blue left no one indifferent. With a style of its own and is a very personal matter, the young woman with a mane of long, black braid wore, approx. skinny jeans black in color, and a blue jeans jacket oversize custom with a huge poster behind him, which was: “Blue is my name“(“Blue is my name”).

But if something to the attention of your outfit the spectacular military boots, this winter one of the objects of desire for all fashionista. It is the model Rockoko from the Italian company Fendi and your price is about 800 euro, as from the various websites of fashion as a Farfetch or Mode Operandi.

The description is the following: “Military boots Rockoko in calf leather in black and brown from Fendi with round topflat sole design, ankle, lace up closure, logo embroidery on the back, and panels of contrast”.

At the conclusion of the outfit, Blue Ivy premiere had Andorine a top of the company luxury for children. It is a fashion house Portuguese based in Porto, specialized in clothing, a children’s Playground for the pockets of more rich. How do you define yourself, “Andorine a brand, the clothing is elegant, modern and easy to use for children, the passionate and open to the world”.

Boots of Fendi Blue Ivy.



Blue Ivy Carter born on 7. January of the year in 2012 and is the first daughter from the marriage Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her husband, rapper and music producer Jay-Z. The small Blue has brought joy to the couple of artists, which was shortly before the first pregnancy by a severe crisis, which is born through the alleged deslealtades of him, and through the involuntary first son in 2010.

Today, Beyoncé and Jay-Z not just a couple of more pairs form strong international happen -their relationship began in 2002, and went to the altar in 2008, but the marriage is a powerful music net worth common, more than a billion dollars. On 13 June 2017, Beyoncé and Jay-Z the twins, welcomed with great family were a girl and a child name Rumi and Sir Johnor

(For more information: Beyoncé is in the moons of Marine Serre, the signature of a fetish, the ‘fashionistas’)