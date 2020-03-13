The dispute between Kanye and Kim in a dress set

Like every Sunday evening, the day of the broadcast yesterday, the last episode of the famous reality “Keeping up with the Kardashians“. In this new Chapter an interesting discussion between rapper Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian features; this is due to the set dress that the model wore to the Met Gala.

It should be remembered that the Met Gala is one of the events to the most exclusive and famous in Hollywoodbecause not all the celebs get an invitation to this event, and those who receive it, are forced to you dazzle on the red carpet with eye-catching looks thematicthe change which from year to year.

A few more couples in the media of all of Hollywood Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had to be invited to the happiness,, the Met Galais , and the, took place last may; however, it was not until the present day the attitude of Kanye is revealed in front of the sensuous dress that she used, his wife that day.

The result can be seen in Kanye in an interview with Kim, because according to the rapper, the dress of his wife was “much too sexy”, which affected him “emotionally”.

“A corset it’s like underwearis hot,” said the interpreter “I love it“to which Kim replied, “So, do you want to come a night before the Met Gala told me that they want you to be a corset? Me provoke fear“aus -, fort-model “, you Know that I’m in crisis, of fear, and don’t need any more negative energyas you come to me and say you want you a dress”.

Before this comment, Kanye said “You’re my wife and me is concerned, that the photos should be, very sexy”.

In order not to carry on the discussion, the rapper left the room, while the largest Kardashian had he called him “ridiculous”.

The dress, which led to the discussion

There is no doubt that the sensual dress of Kim Kardashian was gave, the more he is what he is during the Met Gala, because set, he said, his stately figure.

It seems that the dispute between Kim and Kanye is happening, because the model ended up showing her spectacular dress and not got more than just praise of your man through social networks.