The judge decides that Katy Perry plagiarized rap Christian for “Dark Horse”

Katy Perry photo: AP

A jury in Los Angeles ruled the singer Katy Perry plagiarized the rap song Christian “Joyful Noise” to it in her song “Dark Horse”

The lawsuit was levied in the year 2014 by Marcus Gray, whose alias, Flame, artistic, complained that Perry had used elements of their songs to use without your consent

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KSOMA3QBU0(/embed)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCcW-guAs_s(/embed)

The song was included on the album “Prism,” Perry released in the year 2013, rapper Juici J as a guest, but that was the farewell five years ago, the album “Our World: Redeemed” by Flame

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ul47gYGIMek(/embed)

Also, “Dark Horse” was one of the highlights of the show from Perry in the middle of 2015 Super Bowl, the final game of the National Football League (NFL) and one of the events in the media is the most important worldwide each year, according to EFE

The decision in this case came out unanimously by the jury after a trial that lasted a week