The last obsession of Beyoncé’s “Attico” and their latest looks so dictate

Beyoncé is nicknamed mola both that something Queen B. Has a unique style and although they can be sometimes too muchalone through its presence voucher for fall in love with employees. In every public appearance, glows clothing dream, both the you think in your wardrobe us escapes, by (temporarily) from reality. With a web-page more coolin their different styles has shown us, where there is a company, the high above the other: Attico. The Italian brand captain Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini schemes, and their latest design breaks have crept in to the style of the singer.

Style is varied

Parts of the Haute-Couture, the other seasons, exclusive designs and much savoire faire. The wardrobe of Beyoncé is so diverse and her style varies, depending on the day and occasion.

Set of two pieces Chanel .

. Hydration belt with sequins Chanel .

. Sandals by Tom Ford, € 790.

Passion for the latest collection to Attico

As already mentioned, the Italian company Attico has show crept into the wardrobe of the singer and this looks so, what you are to us. Sequined parts in all colors and designs perfect for everyday wear, Queen B gives us a lesson in style (you even).

Jeans oversize The Attico, 434 euros.

Jacket-type cropped of AND/PROJECT .

. Handbag Petite Boite Chapeau Bag by Louis Vuitton, € 3,350.

Photos | Beyoncé