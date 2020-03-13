The move perfectly! Shakira has it all… And the fans are crazy!

Shakiradressed in a charming costume, moving his swinging hips to the rhythms of My hips don ‘ t lie. Incredible! The eyes of the world down to her.

The singer from Barranquilla destroyed, with applause from the audience are encouraged, and more. ¡Yes, the tongue out! Breath every fan who follows unconditionally.

– In The News

In the context of the Super Bowl, the Queen of a fascinating dance, offered her best, to boot, a smile and charm you with their sympathy of the audience.

The wife of the defender of Barcelona blinded with his choreography, captivating. It is breathtaking every time she enters the stage, to interpret them, and their topics!.

The ability, which leads to the dance in his veins, flawless, and she knows it. With safety inimitable, one of the best singers of the pop still makes you sigh all those who follow for years.

Maybe in an outfit is very pink, the Colombian talents showed to start the performance. And he did, like never!

Shakirawith his distinctive mane of a lioness, and carried the audience on a Golden desert with its waves. A real star is not so to outshine!