The reasons why Beyoncé refused to work with Reebok

A few days ago, a new partnership was announced, Beyoncé in addition to the Adidas relaunch of its online Ivy Park. After the success in 2016, a first collection with Topshop reflects the style of the singer, the fans eagerly await the arrival of the second collection, shown to barely have details.

However, it has Ivy Park is overcome, that the interpreter of ‘Crazy in love’ I thought in the first moment of relaunch of its online in addition to Reebokbut the plans are thwarted by the policy of the company. According to the statements in the last week of journalist Nick DePaula, “had heard of” the story of a meeting Beyoncé and executives of the company ended pretty badly.













A variety of media, Americans gather this version of the journalist, also the fact that Queen Bey left the meeting, because she had noticed a “lack of diversity” on the computer that is suggested by Reebok. “A full presentation had all of the potential products and see how they work together, and she took a step back and said: “Is this the computer that would work in my product?” And someone said: “Yes.”

The journalist explained that, the singer replied: “no one in this room reflects my background, or the color of my skin or where I am and what I want to do.” A record, held seconds the leave meeting just had a few days before the announcement of the collaboration with Adidas.

Advertising Beyoncé on one of the images of the first collection, Ivy Park

(Web)













Reebok has not delayed, the information from DePaula lay had directed, that a first meeting with the singer, and later found further meetings for several months. “The report that Beyoncé left a meeting with Reebok due to the lack of diversity is categorically wrong, ” ( … ) We are disappointed that incorrect information report as a fact,” recently, the person in charge of the company. At the moment, the wife of Jay Z has not wanted, neither confirm nor deny polemic.







