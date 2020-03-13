The tracks and the suspected pregnancy of Beyoncé

In the series of images Beyoncé looks posing in a garden with a hydrangea, purple, the same game with the look that you chose to make and consists of a dress with a print-field, with tones in lilac, and with an opening in the leg, sunglasses with pasta pampered sounds, and a small handbag in purple.

However, in a snapshot, the singer of 37 years it covers the belly with her handbag, and her armreason for this is that many of the comments are aimed at the direct question to the singer: are you pregnant?

Among other comments, can be read: “covers the belly with your bag and your own arm”. “Seems to have gained” weight “lasted for days throw ‘traces’ like a bracelet, only it was during the pregnancy of Blue Ivy”.

However, information is something that is not known that Beyoncé, if you know, that is very jealous of her personal life, and if you have a listing out there, he does it without to play, with the expectation of their fans, as it happened I was waiting for the twins, Rumi, and Sir.