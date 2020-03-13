The ‘X-Men: Phoenix-Blacklist’: Jennifer Lawrence is back on the interpretation of the Mystical on one condition,” says the managing Director

After the poor performance of the”X-Men: Apocalypse‘at the box office in the year 2016, producer, and screenwriter Simon Kinberg he was hired to replace the Director Bryan Singer the future of the franchise.

One of the factors that have contributed to the replacement, it was the support of the Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrencethe year Kinberg than come back for the main thing-to reprise the role of Mystique in the next film.

“We assume that the main characters of the ‘First Class: Fassbender, McAvoy, Lawrence, and Hoult we come back to the movie. When it became clear that the Bryan Singer he would not direct the next film, it was actor, I, to lead you,” he said Kinberg in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Jennifer much. Hughes said he would not return for another film unless I was directing. So, I have a lot of support from them.”

Sophie Turnerhe was a member of the cast, he also had to experience the “unpleasant” work with Singer during the filming of ‘theThe Apocalypse‘. With Kinberg through the exchange, the managing Director, have worked with members of the cast, very closely with him, look at the script of ” thePhoenix Black‘.

Now that you have the rights to mutants in the Disneyit is possible to say that ‘Phoenix Black“it’s the last show of the Lawrence as a mystic, which made its debut in the new film in the franchise in 2011, and in the The ‘X-Men: First Class’.