The ‘X-Men: Phoenix-Blacklist’: Jennifer Lawrence is back on the interpretation of the Mystical on one condition,” says the managing Director

After the poor performance of the”X-Men: Apocalypse‘at the box office in the year 2016, producer, and screenwriter Simon Kinberg he was hired to replace the Director Bryan Singer the future of the franchise.
One of the factors that have contributed to the replacement, it was the support of the Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrencethe year Kinberg than come back for the main thing-to reprise the role of Mystique in the next film.
“We assume that the main characters of the ‘First Class: Fassbender, McAvoy, Lawrence, and Hoult we come back to the movie. When it became clear that the Bryan Singer he would not direct the next film, it was actor, I, to lead you,” he said Kinberg in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Jennifer much. Hughes said he would not return for another film unless I was directing. So, I have a lot of support from them.”
Sophie Turnerhe was a member of the cast, he also had to experience the “unpleasant” work with Singer during the filming of ‘theThe Apocalypse‘. With Kinberg through the exchange, the managing Director, have worked with members of the cast, very closely with him, look at the script of ” thePhoenix Black‘.
Now that you have the rights to mutants in the Disneyit is possible to say that ‘Phoenix Black“it’s the last show of the Lawrence as a mystic, which made its debut in the new film in the franchise in 2011, and in the The ‘X-Men: First Class’.
web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azvR__GRQic(/embed)
You take the time to see it:
web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlZc2X14Umo(/embed)
Director Simon Kinbergthe film takes place in the year 1992, ten years after the events of ‘theX-Men: Apocalypse‘.
The X-Men, you face your enemy, the most formidable and most powerful of them, and Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean grey is almost killed if it is struck by a mysterious cosmic force. As this is back in the house, will not only make it infinitely more powerful, but also much more unstable. Inside fighting with this thing inside her, Jean grey unleashes her powers in a way that you could not understand nor contain. To discover with Jean out of control and hurt those she loves most, she begins the line, hold them together, the X-Men. Now, the family falls apart, and you need to find a way to come together, not only to save the soul of Jean, but in order to save our planet from the aliens that want to arm themselves with his power and dominion in the galaxy.
The great cast account James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, And Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult, Michael Fassbender, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters, Alexandra Shipp, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
Be sure to visit:
web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UarcApkt_x4(/embed)
IF YOU SIGN UP FOR OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL