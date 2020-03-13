VIDEO. Meghan Markle breaks the actual log of Beyoncé

Since Meghan Markle came to the British Royal house by marriage with the Prince Harryto act against his position, his rules and his own way, in spite of the list of rules, imposed by the monarchy, all of its members.

Now Duchess of Sussex is characterized by to be sociable and spontaneous, and it showed during the premier in Europe, the film “the lion king”, performed in London.

At the premiere, the protagonists of the band and the guests of honour took part, among them Harry and Meghan.

Beyoncé, who was the voice of Nala, in a moving encounter with the exactriz. Not only greeted each other formally, but Meg hugged the singer, what is the cause of euphoria the fans, by the touch of the two “Queens”.

Just as a gesture it was, what the experts say that you you missed against the Protocol, so that again what.

“The experts in the name advise not to touch members of the Royal family, especially during the first interaction”, – quotes the portal of the Cheat Sheet.

According to persons close to them, the entertainment was, holding the four (Meg, Harry, Beyoncé, Jay-Z).

“Your baby is so beautiful” (“Your baby is so precious”), you can understand that before the artist says to the Duchess, that the rapper to congratulate him.

The Prince hugs also to you and gives two kisses to the singer, and offers a handshake, the musicians, in the entertainment there, hold on to your kids.

“Not here, stayed at home. Not all of the trips we make can come, but I would like it to be,” was the excuse that they put the Carter as Harry, he asked the twins.

Then, the entrepreneur and rapper Jay-Z gave you a piece of advice to the beginning parents of the British Royal family: “Try, you can always find some time for yourself”.

It is not allowed

On the official page of the monarchy, a behavior describes a person, the watch with the Queen”, the traditional forms”, which means that a bow would be appropriate.

It is worth noting that the Duchess is much lower compared to that of Queen Elizabeth. It is not expected that no one is tipping or bowing, even if you respect your title.

Even the Queen have seen, hugs to certain people, not always caused a little stir when it happens.

Michelle Obama has been criticized for hugging the Queen, as she explained in 2009, but after the meeting, a spokesman from Buckingham Palace, there are no formal rules that say that you can not be the members of the Royal family touch.