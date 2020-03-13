What knowledge, gives a judgment in Justin? Selena Gomez confesses, with which artist had the worst day of his life

The lives of the people who choose to act in the world of the very young is usually a bit difficult as it is, if only children or teenagers have in front of the world, the responsibility for a work, and sometimes, the not so good just happened to him Selena Gomez.

The actress was a guest of the new show by Kelly Clarkson, and he let them know how awkward it was your first kiss, in every respect, personal and professional, and it was nothing more and nothing less than with Dylan Sprouse.

As part of a special appearance, Selena was convened in order to appear in an episode of the first season of “Zack and Cody: twins in action”, and this work has shaped her life forever.

The young people interpreted, students should samples, the work of “Romeo and Juliet”, so Cole and the singer they joined with an innocent kiss. “It was one of the worst days of my life,” said Kelly.

In addition, the interpreter, “Rare” confessed, that during their childhood I was obsessed with this show from Disney, and also falls in love with Cole, the twin brother of Dylan, he vowed that he would, in the future, but the happiness, the fate for him, played against condenándola to kiss, the brother wrong.

Cole Sprouse joked with the explanations the ex-girls Disney from your account of Instagram, in a publication of the profile of the magazine “Teen Vogue”, which highlighted the poor experience of this game.

“I can say with certainty that I was never a girl, this is about me”, said jokingly of the American actor and declarations Gómez about his brother Dylan.