Why Selena Gomez thinks it will look “BRIDESMAID”?

After I for a relationship is very toxic, it is common to believe that many people, in love, that is what happened to you actress and singer is going on Selena Gomez– the 27-year-old is of the view, I could remain a “spinster for life”, or at least not find the person, why?

In an interview for Apple Music, Selena Gomez explains a little the important had told for you to write the song “Rare”; the singer, she wakes up sometimes, usually every morning and thinks:

“I’m going to be alone forever”.

However, it is to be understood that there is someone else, the young man who can perhaps one day find, the specified person. And is that after of the tragic history of love with her ex-boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, it is clear that Selena still feels vulnerable and suspicious of others could you a bit of affection sincere, as in the time he has of the singer The Weeknd, with whom he had an affair is fleeting, but he was to get back with Justin.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd/photo: TN

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber/photo: vanities

Selena Gomez is still single

The interpreter, “Lose you to love me”, he explained that all of his album was a form of liberation from everything that lives, and in the song “Rare” they tried to tell, how you want it to be the new person you are in love, you want and appreciate it as it is.

Selena Gomez explained that, although, Yes, saw that at a certain point, could be a “bridesmaid”, after 15 minutes analyse you every morning, you will understand that if there is someone out there for everyone, so stop to think about it and focused more on himself and his loved ones.

Being Single is something that is in fashion for both women and men, and today, more people have decided to take you life this style, Selena Gomez, Yes, I would like to find out at some point in your life, the love, but not who they harm or affect you emotionally in a negative way.