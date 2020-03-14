8 photos of the famous recalled from the era of orkut, as well as to be the last one seems to be the other person

The community was one of the first social networks in the making in Brazil during the second half of the year 2000. Who lived not over the top, and not to forget the communities of the games in the video and the testimonials, look at that, a friend left it there on your profile for all.

Unfortunately, the community began to lose their power after 2010, when most will be replaced by the users through Facebook, which seemed to be the most modern at the time. Cleaned up, has remained the municipality terminated its activities in the year 2014, resulting in a new social network from Google, which is not in the internet, and it is not stuck.

However, before we say goodbye from time to time, the community has given us the opportunity to save his user, were all the pictures posted on the profile of the network, including many of the famous who have passed through there. Some of these stars have not yet once had a reputation in the time of the Flash.

1 – Geisy Arruda

Geisy Arruda has participated in many TV shows, after an audience by the use of a short skirt, in a college or University. From the Website, I see that famous has changed a lot.

2 – Hattusa Anitta

Prior to his success with the song “Show the Powerful”, which led to the fact that he’s an international star, Hattusa Anitta (which at the time was only known that Larissa) it was just a simple user of the Website.

3 – Lucas Lucco

The singer, a countryman Lucas Lucco we could also had no idea that it was the star of the song this image released on the social network two years ago.

4 – Leo Santana

The lead singer of the group Parangolé, he also shows a profile on Orkut, and in the picture it, how the artist changed it after the desired reputation in the world capital of music.

5 – Caio Castro

The well-known actor in the world I was just a child when the community was a big hit in Brazil. But the record shows that the overthrow of Castro, also has his profile on the network.

6 – Leo Moura

The football player who was now a member of the Council is a success on the field to play for Flamengo in the time of Flash. This is the profile.

7 – Barbara Evans

The model and actress, the daughter of Monique Evans, was also at a very young age, when we posted this image on his Orkut profile. And it is very different, as well.

8 – Wesley Safadão

The lead singer Wesley Safadão was before a large idol in the music that it is today. To do for the year, and the laurels of the reputation that they seem to be pretty good in it.