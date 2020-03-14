Angelina Jolie goes with a pair of sun of the luxury Patis glasses

Angelina Jolie he was yesterday, wearing sunglasses and Salvatore Ferragamo in Paris, France seen. The American actress and star of the American film, “Maleficent: the mistress of Evil” came in the French capital wearing an all-black ensemble with a pair of sunglasses, black-Salvatore Ferragamo fall/Winter collection of 2019.

In the model, the trend of an octagonal shape, the size, and is provided with a front slide of a thick, but light, and the rods are thin. The iconic element Gancini the brand is tastefully placed on the section, the separation of the branches, which they pierce gently with the lens. Four pins, novelty, metal, add more details to the front and the classic logo by Ferragamo will appear on both sides.

The model is presented in Black color, tortoise, tortoise, dark Tortoise, gradient Blue