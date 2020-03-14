Anne Hathaway is just before the birth of her second child

Anne Hathaway is down the days until the birth of her second child, but keep it secret in the gender and date of birth.

The winner of the academy award-and showed his huge belly during the interview on the American program ” Live with Kelly and Ryan,’ the Friday (11.), and, even though she was clearly excited by the proximity of the birth, he is willing to, any information about it yet.

When asked if she knew the sex of the baby, she laughed, “Oh, Yes, I know,” I said, and although it is a long dress, the mother, had to acknowledge shades of pink, and she refused to, that your choice of wardrobe was a note on the sex of the second child.

“I’m not going to confirm,” he smiled.

The actress and the 36-year-old is married since 2012 with Adam Shulman. The couple had their first child, Jonathan Shulman, until the end of 2016.