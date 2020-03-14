Beyoncé admits to extreme dieting, which is carried out to Coachella

What we do know is in the middle of the summer, and it has little sense now about diets or diets talk, if you have a year more we have come too late. Don’t worry, this is a recurrent phenomenon that happens to all of us, the people. All Beyoncé —it is to be noted that it belongs on this planet. If ‘Queen B’ is suggested, to lose weight, get, although the method can be the end for all the son of the neighbors.

So it was down to his last Youtube video, in which you act in the training and the nutrition that you have done before Coachella 2018 —from now on, BeyChella—. The video with the title “22 days nutrition” refers to the diet of the same name, sunset mda, the friend and trainer of the artist Marco Borges.

The material starts with the artist on the back on the scale before your first rehearsal for the concert, if your weight was 79 kilos. Eight months after the birth of twins, the recognized interpreter, he came, in spite of 98 kg. How he did it? In accordance with this scheme, not only for 22 days, but 44. To speak of a routine that would repeat itself and bites on the tongue, the time:

“To meet my goal, I do not confine me eat bread, or carbs, or sugar, no dairy, no meat, no seafood, no alcohol… And Yes, starving! (…) I am no longer as in the past, as repeated during 15 hours at a stretch. Now I have kids and I have husband. I take care of my body. I pushed him further and further away from what they really could (with the diet). I learned a valuable lesson: never, I will never so far”

Getty Images

According to Borges, the regulation is primarily based on the life on the basis of plants. I.e., froutes, seeds, smoothies, vegetable and fruit purees to avoid the previously-processed. A detox natural for 22 days already, the New York Times has done eco ‘—and that Borges already box, of course.

In addition, a mom of three small, in addition to the diet, Beyonce had to be learned, a new complete show-choreography and dance groups, strenuous exercise can be combined. A pressure, ended according to the video, what came to shake a box of nerves, chaos, and muscle, separating the body and the mind of the ‘Queen B’. As the result on stage? We remember them all.