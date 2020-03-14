Beyoncé and Jay-Z is giving away tickets to fans vegans

Los Angeles.— Beyoncé and Jay-Z are offering fans the chance to win tickets for free on their concerts and amendment to adopt a vegan diet for a month.

The American singer announced the competition on Wednesday on a 123-million-followers Instagram in support of the Greenprint Project”, encourages people to reduce the environmental impact of eating food on the basis of plants.

Beyoncé promised, to take Breakfast based on plants and not eating meat on Monday, while Jay-Z performs two meals of this type to the day.