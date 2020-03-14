Beyoncé and Jay-Z will give you free tickets to their concerts, you, who are you vegan | people and celebrities

The pair of musicians, consisting of Beyoncé and Jay-Z is highly endangered, with the veganism. In an attempt to spread in this style, the power, the artist an offer made, that many of his followers, they refuse to free tickets for their concerts for life, in exchange for a month consume only products are vegan.

Beyoncé announced the challenge to 123 million followers on Instagram on Wednesday evening, saying that he is the Greenprint Project”, promotes the adoption of a vegan diet, partly to limit the burden on the environment. The fans who want to participate, you need to be in the competition online and one of them will be randomly selected to win a pair of tickets each year, in 30 years of concerts from Beyonce and/or Jay-Z have a value estimated at $ 12,000, more than 10,000 euro, given that the average price of a ticket for one of their shows is 100 dollars,about 87,— euro.

The conditions are limited to residents of the United States, and for those who are older than 18 years. The followers that want to participate in the challenge, before the 22. april and the draw will take place a month later, on 22.

“We think of health, like a diet: some were not working for us, other. Children have changed our lives, more than anything else. Once we consider health to be the truth, instead of a diet was on a mission to share this truth, and the life-style with the largest number of people possible,” defended marriage at the beginning of this year, gathers Europe Press.

Beyoncé and Jay Z during one of their presentations in 2016. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI AFP

But the couple is clear that they do not expect that the whole world will be vegan for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but want to encourage their fans to follow a diet where produce priming, vegetables, a “deep impact on our health and the environment”. “All of us we have a responsibility for the defence of our health and the health of the planet. We will defend it together. We will spread the truth. We make this mission a movement”, said the interpreter.

The couple leads a time, the defense to this life style. According to the news Agency France Presse, the singer of Lemonade no meat promised to eat on Monday and choose to have Breakfast on the basis of plants. Jay-Z, for his part, tried two of your daily meals are vegetable. Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande are just a few of the stars who put together this type of diet that prohibits the consumption of all animal products such as meat, dairy products, eggs and honey, as well as the use of fur and leather.

According to a study published in the journal Science in the year 2018, reduce the consumption of meat and dairy products can improve the health of the planet by reducing the use of arable land and emissions of greenhouse gases warm the earth. “In General, diets that are plant-based is one of the most important mechanisms for the reduction of our impact on the planet. It’s not just about the emissions of greenhouse gases, acidification, global, eutrophication, the use of land or water. Reduce your flights, or buy an electric car, although they are relevant, do not manage, such a decrease in this wide range of effects on the environment”, Joseph Poore holds, researchers at the University Of Oxford (United Kingdom), has agriculture in his career on the environmental impact of the.