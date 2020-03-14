Beyoncé and Meghan Markle parade through the same red carpet at the premiere of “The lion king”

Yesterday, in the London the premiere of the film “The Lion King“in his version Live-Actionand the carpet of yellow marched a number of celebrities. But it certainly took glances were Beyoncé and Meghan Markleeach attended with their husbands.

Article The singer, he took along with the little Blue Ivy and Jay-Z

Probably you will be wondering why he visited the the Duchess of Sussex. Well, she was invited as a part of the profit of the movie is for the NGOs with her husband, the Prince Harryworks. Meghan wore a midi dress-black, rock -, flying -, and semi-transparent details in the upper part of the dress, the was signed Jason Wu. The combined with a pair of shoes with strass details in the color black and a matching bag, the result? a casual-elegant look.

On the other hand, Beyoncé who gives them a voice Nalaopted for an outfit was too risky, consisting of a dress asymmetric in yellow-gold, with details such as the slit on the skirt, on the neckline or the shoulders, the dress was a custom design, the fashion house Cong Tri, Bey also a pair of earrings of diamonds wore. Queen B it showed true to his style, and hidden it has the colors of the film.



Photo: AP

A variety of media and trailers, the shared, the two celebrities met and crossed a few words and tips from parents.



Photo: REUTERS

What do you think?