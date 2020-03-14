Beyoncé announces partnerships for his new album

Beyonce is known that “The Lion King: The Gift”, will be released on Friday and also the songs with Kendrick Lamar, Further Gambino, Pharrell, earth Whack, and Jessie Reyez.

The new album of Beyonce inspired by “the lion king” are collaborations with her husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

In the new version of “the lion king”,, premiere on Friday, Beyonce, the voice of the character of Nala makes. The singer healed and was Executive producer of “The Lion King: The Gift”, that is a cooperation with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and 070 Shake.

Jay-Z is in the song “Mood 4 Eva”, and Blue Ivy in “Brown Skin Girl”.

The topic of Beyonce’s “Spirit”, released in the past week, both in the film as well as on the official soundtrack of “The lion king” and “The Lion King: The Gift”.