Beyoncé returns in the world of fashion, in collaboration with Adidas

The American singer Beyoncé, reactive, their presence in fashion with a new collaboration. The hand is the sporting home of the German Adidas, the singer designs shoes and clothing, is bringing his brand Ivy Park.

The collaboration was announced in the social networks from Adidas with a clear message: through sport, life can change. Therefore, he was in one of the singers of the most influential in the industry.

The arrival of Beyoncé at Adidas brings a recontextualización the sport-clothes, just like you Ivy Park had done since he. Now, the singer is looking for you to take your brand on a global scale through the integration of proven technology and dynamism of Adidas.

It is expected that this cooperation garments, with a focus on performance and style, the lives of those you use. In addition to the creation of clothing, the promotion of the next generation of athletes, the Creator and leader, is also searched.

We have already seen something of what you can achieve as a designer in their collections for Ivy Park. Now, with Adidas, it is expected that the potential of the singer and designer, will be on a new level.

You may be interested in: The new collection of tennis-Vans by David Bowie comes to Mexico



Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here