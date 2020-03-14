Beyoncé sang “Halo” and “XO” in tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna

It’s been almost a month since that terrible accident in which he, the NBA legend Kobe Bryant, in addition to his small daughter, Giannon, and the world is still the guilty toll. Maybe remind everyone, some quite emotional, as he dedicated to Alicia Keys at the start of the gala, 2020 to the Grammy awards, and even Guns N’ Roses him the great cover, the touch “Knockin’ On heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan, but lacked that Beyonce on your way homenajeara the basquetbolista.

Today and despidiéndolo, as it deservestook place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles –for many, it was the second house of Kobe to remind, a monument to the life and work of him and his daughter. One of the events, of course, Mrs. Carter was, to the joy of all those present with the huge vocerrón a speech was given, very useful, because it was Bryant, a friend close to the family.

“I’m here because I love Kobe, and one of their favorite songs”, Beyoncé said, before you start to sing this song. During the filming, and encourages the public to corearla next to her–, the artist changed the line “and i’ m the weak points of the network to find out into you” by “laughing into you” (or “I’m with you crashing“by “riéndome of you”), orwell the choice is quite sensitive considering that Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven of his closest friends died in the deadly helicopter crash 26.January.

After this song, also, she encouraged to sing a version of the very emotional “Halo”, while a huge choir accompanied us, one of these moments, instead of a thousand. Without a doubt this was one of the major presentations, while the tribute to Kobe and his little daughterthose who left suddenly , this world, from today to tomorrow.

To say more what, take a look at the bottom of the enormous tribute that Beyoncé Kobe and Gianna Bryant made:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5yqwfbWn6E(/embed)