Camila’s hair and Jennifer Lopez add up to this challenge viral by TikTok

The challenges, the viral on the popular social media platforms TikTok often in the headlines, because they are dangerous stunts or stupid things, and potentially fatal. However, a new challenge, the viral is basically what happens when you TikTok with each song, a popular time, ingenuity and leisure.

After the daring challenge, viral skull Cha Cha Slide, Safaera columns, among others, another hashtag began, the attention of the surfer, and for your luck, it is a challenge, for sure.

We speak of the challenge of viral called #flip theswitch challenge, where users of social networks in General pose in front of a mirror, and then swap and costumes, only with the push of a light switch.

The video format was, apparently, the blogger Bella Lambert, and neither short nor lazy, that celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Emily Ratajkowski, and Elizabeth Warren have tried it.

Like most of these cases, the challenge virus is-TikTok refers to a different thing; it is that this challenge is in connection with the rapper Drake, because a line from the song “non-stop” from the album Scorpion of 2018 is the name of this challenge is viral, where the sentence “I just flip the switch”, you hear in the background all the videos of the recent time.

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY — Saturday Night Live (SNL@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

It is also important to note that Drake was after the famous ” challenge “In My Feelings” was viral on the Internet a few years ago. However, Drake has not tried to this new challenge, but at this point, we are of the opinion that it is only a matter of time before to do this.

This new challenge viral is pretty easy, but, in order to need to run to two participants or more to dance in front of a mirror, if the song comes from “Flip the switch”, the light is turned off. As soon as the light comes back to people, changes positions, and clothes.