Chicago West, daughter of Kim Kardashian, in your networks

The the little daughter of Kim Kardashian, Chicago Westbecause the users of social networks published a video of their mother in their social networks. The Socialite shared a cozy time in the girl imitates all of the top model.

In the clip Chicago leaves, wearing an outfit of purplewith portfolio and high heels in the same color. Kim takes the video, you can hold a conversation with her daughter, who is the only one of the stars of the scene.

The voice of molten mom more the gestures of the small be combined, perfect for the fans of the celebrity will remain babeados ahead of time.

Chicago copy gestures of his motherwhile posing with her mini-pocket on the right arm, and as a adult. The girl for two years has the eyes of his mother so both Kim seems to be.

“You’re with the high heels of mom?“to ask Kim, what nods to the girl. She also said that the pink was her favorite color.

“She is so adorable and sweet and very intelligent, too,” “Oh, my God, she is the sweetest thing, and” linda”, “This little girl is sooo cute,” were some of the comments left behind by the users of Instagram, the small.

The daughters of Kim Kardashian to steal the heart in networks

With this video lets go viral on the net, Chicago dethroned the North West. Her older sister recently made her debut as a singer on the side of her father.

While the introduction of the the new collection Yeezyof Kanye WestNorth played a song from the youtuber Zaza. After his first appearance as a singer in the public eye, the oldest daughter of Kim and Kanye, the attention was on the headlines of the media.

Definitely, the daughters of Kim Kardashian have wood for art and fashion.

