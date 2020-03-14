Concert of Taylor Swift in the March Madness was canceled in the middle of coronavirus

The NCAA canceled March Madness for the first time in its history, due to coronavirus, to Taylor Swift and can’t be submitted .

The championship of the Division I men’s Basketball, known for its acronym in English (NCAA) cancelled on Thursday, the tournaments of college basketball for both men and women, known as March Madnessanswer the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Therefore, was moved to the musical festival accompanies this athletic event, where she was ready to once again star-pop-country for 30 years, Taylor Swift.

On Thursday, Capital One, sponsor of JamFest, tweeted: “We are with the decision of the NCAA crash the Final Four and all the events, including the March Madness Music Festival. In the interests of our card holders, artists, employees and fans, Capital One # JamFest2020 not instead of”.

It should be noted that this event was planned for the 5. april, in the Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta over the weekend the Final Four of the men. Sin but Taylor Swift still meets in Glastonbury in the United Kingdom for the month of June.

