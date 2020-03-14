Jennifer Lopez adds to be taken a different trend: the nails neon

Jennifer Lopez is one of the main references for fashion and beauty: each outfit the us public, at the top of the stage, or a photo to your social networks the tendency is to automatically. Its 50 years old, is a strong source of inspiration for women, Teens and Millennials, you can admire his style and bravery.

Of all things, Jlo fashion, modern love, and he’s not afraid to risk with clothes in striking colors and designs controversial. She is ready, create your own rules of beauty custom…and definitely, the authority to do so!

A few days ago, the singer from puerto rico was carried out, to promotional photos reality show-dance-produced for NBC, “World of Dance”. Beyond minimalism and sobriety, decided, put, manicure-tone-neon-yellow to complement your brown skin color and eyes, the honey perfectly. Fascinated, his followers filled “I like you” and comments flattering.

Together with the vibrant nail arta shirt wore blue striped, with floral patterns, which remind us of the legendary jungle dress that he for the first time on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards in 2000. About you wore a black dress cinched at the waist decorated with the same applications shiny.

After all, your spectacular selfie showed off a subtle look to change in relation to your hair: darkened, the base and added several reflexes blonde.