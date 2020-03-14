Jennifer Lopez brings us back to the nostalgia noventera the wicks of thick hair | Unsplash

Jennifer Lopez dazzles us again but this time with a hairstyle that brings back the reflexes thickness of the hair with a palette of colors in shades of chcolate and blonde.

This trend has begun to take force since last year, with Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa the ones that you used caramel shades, to contrast with the darker shades of hair with streaks, the width of discolored.

However, it is not the first time that Jennifer Lopez you decide the broad reflexes and is very nice to see the use of shades of chocolate and blonde, which is not so contrasting shade of the hair, but stress that your hair cut in layers.

Recodemos that this season will continue the trends of discoloration in the hair, either with shades, colorful or pastel colors, and reflections that help improve the appearance of the bills, the two favorite ombré and balayage stay during this until 2020.

The ombré is a transition from a dark tone, into the roots, into a brighter at the tips. While the balayage involves painting, wicks, free-hand prevents the effect of the root. The result: natural reflexes as created by the action of the sun.

However, the wicks of thick seem, pulse, and who better to be a worthy representative of this tendency, the Jennifer Lopezcertainly, in this season we find these kind of discolorations and its variations in tones, in the many celebrities.