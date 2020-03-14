Jennifer Lopez dancing with two men, without Alex Rodriguez | Instagram

The pop diva Jennifer Lopez yesterday was surprised dancing in the middle of two men and the most amazing thing of all was that it was not her partner Alex Rodriguez, who is currently her fiance.

Such a scene had a tik tok the published yesterday on his account, where lately is pretty active and shares some of the dances, the videos pretty funny and, of course, videos that you share to your followers.

In the video released, leaves you in the middle of two men apparently your dancers and they danced a funny choreography but it’s pretty good.

You may be interested in: Jennifer Lopez celebrates its anniversary of dedication with Alex Rodriguez

On your account of tik tok, has more than 3 million followerswhat are enough, and the video with only a few hours of its release almost 26 thousand like me.

It is worth noting that JLo appears, wearing a look that, of course, so divided into your account Instagram where shows a pretty look casual with a pair of jeans, loose and broken, a sweater made of wool, white with colored lines of coffee and a pair of booties, what’s more impressed with, was your hair style two chongos high and wavy hair.

¡Follow us on our Facebook and get more as a Show!

Condimentando things for #WOD @nbcworldofdance #cinnamon spice,” wrote the singer in your publication.

The image you shared with your fans 2 million like me and also the comments from your fans.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star –

�� A publication together, from Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) the 11 sea-2020 12:34 PDT





Latin beauty for the world”, “you’re fabulous”, “I can’t understand how you’re real,” were some of the comments.

Without a doubt, Jennifer is like the wine, the looks as always beautiful and her body is the envy of thousands of people.

You can also read: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez swap clothes in Tiktok

Currently, Jennifer Lopez is one of the other artists known from the time that you do not end, in love with its beauty, dance steps and everything associated with them.