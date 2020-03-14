Jennifer Lopez is also on networks with a courageous change of ‘look’: “I don’t think so” | TRIBUNE

United States Of America.- The beautiful and talented singer, Jennifer Lopez, tied up the networks of a photo, on which you were parts to an impressive change lookwith what she wore, radiant.

His official account of Instagramthe also actress posted a photo of how a hairstyle can completely collected with several strands of clearit was surprising, because the puerto Rican is distinguished by its long and curly mane.

The fashion designer decided to dress up a shirt blue clear with white stripes and some prints of palm trees.

Immediately, their fans, and the fans were present in the publication, and filled of praise and congratulations for their unmatched beauty that does not wither with time years.

With just a few hours to have shared the photo, this already a million 240 thousand Likes.

I can’t believe how beautiful you are.”

Are perfect.”

My God, how much beauty”.