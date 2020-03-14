Jennifer Lopez is wearing a pair of pants at the waist with a cardigan perfect for the spring

Jennifer Lopez full work in the last few days, now the shooting of the new episodes of the reality-World of Dance, where the jury has, and offers his best tips as a dancer.

In front of the camera different styles, which are ideal for wearing in the spring, sometimes both formal as well casual.

Jennifer Lopez and her look with the pants at the hip

The artist for 50 years she shared her outfit on Instagram, consisting of a pants made of denim at the hipcombined with a sweater Celine decorated with sequins.

For a touch more rebel look, with boots and a rustic color mustard from Timberland.

Another thing to pay attention to her appearance was her hairstyle with back hair and two chongosthe rescue of this trend, the sure that the main role in the spring, for a look fresh and clean.

“We are sure that you are over 50 years old and not 31?”, you wrote a post @megan_rose_lane know the style and the youth is projected, the J. Lo.

“I don’t understand, how real it is,” he added @_gracetheace. “I love everything about you, he added for the look,” added @sarayemme.

In other programs, all eyes have.to come up with an outfit more casual, consisting of a pair of trousers, dress, orange, a white top and short hair with waves

And as J. Lo is unstoppable, now in March, will launch her own line of sandals luxuryin Alliance with the brand DSW. This is a small example for a model with a print animal print.

We recommend that you video: