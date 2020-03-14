Jennifer Lopez, the last and most famous battle for the ownership of your photos | people and celebrities

The image is no longer available. In fact, only existed in the course of 24 hours. But the demand remains the same. A demand, which, moreover, is not insignificant. A paparazi now Jennifer Lopez not less than 135,000, – to have euro, used to your photos in your profile of Instagram two years ago. A picture of the portrait were Jennifer Lopez and his partner, the athlete is Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez is not the first nor the last, faced with this problem, the person affected has more than an actress, model or influencer. The singer was a classic case: in his Stories of Instagram, 2017, hung, taken your picture and Rodriguez walking through New York by the hand. Now, agencies, graphics, Splash News & Picture Agency, in the name of the photographer, the came, to ensure that the rights of this image are available exclusively to you and therefore, although you will always be shown, not be entitled to use, as it is in the American medium E! Newshas access on demand.

According to the company, in December 2017, you will be notified the lawyers of Lopez, in violation of the law. “The photography is creative, different and has its own value,” argues the company. “Due to his status as a famous, and by the quality and look of the photography, the applicant and the photographer that ensures to collect the revenue for the license of the picture,” you explain, not ensure “that the defendant is entitled to use, in the present or in the future, the original photo”. For his part, the representative of Lopez were not expressed.

The singer Let’s get loud and Ain t your mama it is not the first —or, and this is likely to be the last,— in the suffering of this paradox: his protagonist is a photo that you can use. The Kardashian sisters have decided, last February, take the bull by the horns: if neither they nor their inhabitants powerful fan could be used by clubs, the photos of the paparazis, the former, with the own.

The model Gigi Hadid, in New York. Gotham GC Images

“Since the agencies of paparazis not, the further use of the photos to allow the fans of all my photos out of my own photographers, and you guys, you can use it again whenever you want. If I have a photo from an Agency that I mark, and I have permission to use them. So please, don’t go by these others!” Kim Kardashian insured a few months ago in his profile Twitter. Then did sick of it that their followers were, of the defendant for the upload of photos of them. Her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, a British Agency called for 155.000 euros in 2017. She complained bitterly in his Twitter“You can harass me and to chase, and after all, I can’t use a picture of myself, you have pulled out. What the hell is that”.

Another case a few months ago, the top model Gigi Hadid, one of the most sought-after of the time was. The California blonde, published a year ago, a letter in which he showed the pain of a similar case; in addition, I had suffered something of In 2017, when the photographer Peter Cepeda convicted of the same question.

“Yesterday, my representative told me that he will be prosecuted legally by my last (now deleted) publication Instagram. The photo is of a paparazi, I photographed them on the street,” he said in another publication, also on Instagram, which managed more than 1.1 million I like. “I put my best smile because I know that it is part of my work. It was a situation to be appropriate, that the Newspapers, and in addition, I understand that this is how the paparazis of life. But most situations are not so”. You had at the time was just his job to smile and pose for the photographers: “But these people are money thanks to us, day in and day out, acosándonos legally and go six steps up to the car, and the other six to work”.

“It is absurd,” said Hadid, not without indignation, and making sure that if what the paparazi wanted was recognition, was quite simple: “I have no way of knowing which of the more than 15 photographers I had of this day, the photo moved exactly, if I had just done a comment in the photo would be credited, no problem”.