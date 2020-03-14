Jennifer Lopez used, the strands in the hair, and a hairstyle inspired by the year 2000

Once again, Jennifer Lopez has slide ready, the barrier of old age a little more. The singer, in addition to an enviable figure, knows very well how to dress to the best of your curves. However, they also make good use of the clothes and the talent of her stylist, Rob Zangardi, JLo knows very well when and how you refresh your image, i.e., the recourse to a new hairstyle, try a new styling or make-up car is a risky manicure, how you made it recently, by the adoption of the nails yellow neon on Instagram.

The singer boricua, who is in full promotion of their reality tv show the dance, “World of Dance”, has become very active in social networks, new looks, as well as behind the camera, photo sessions and public appearances.

The protagonist of “Hustlers” debuted in the same image, where we saw, your tooth enamel fluorine, some of the wicks of the thick, much clearer than their dye-based, which could distinguish perfectly by their strict hairstyle.

Days later, the singer so your wicks once more on Instagramthis time, with a mane XL release, waves, high framed her face and two nodes, they gave him a decided air, your image. Both the hairstyle and the color, they were a creation of your hairstylistChris Appleton.

We are talking about, then the comeback these wicks remind inevitably lead us to the beginning of the Millennium. We are talking about the year 2000, in which the own JLo was already a star, and also led to, in this moment, when so many other celebrity bets for this look.

A couple of wicks, and he was also searched, were left remained in oblivion clouded by other styles very popular, as the ombré or balayage, but since last year, and with the help of prescriptoras style as Kim Kardashian or her sister Kylie Jenner, who wanted to bring change in your latest look, you have to be again protagonist.

Jennifer Lopez has again seen after them, and a good 20 years afterconfirmed that the trends tend to have shows every two decades, in addition, that these kind of strands, to thick, and create a high contrast, have a rejuvenating effect and offer, if you have any questions, please see the picture of JLo.

This is a trend that can be worn in its traditional version of the Golden Globe-nominated, distribuyéndolas throughout your hair and let the front strands of hair with bright hues more light on her face. Other celebrities who have led to this resource paint a little more this tuft of yellow and leave the rest to your mane in a dark, how well has it Dua Lipa brought.

