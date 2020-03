Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa they met in 1996, when the race had just begun. The meeting between the two was in a restaurant in Miami, where he was a waiter. The couple began a relationship which ended in marriage. JLo –who was freshly finished filming the movie of Selena Quintanilla—she married Ojani 22 February 1997.

Only 10 months after the wedding, the couple is the decision to separate.