JLO and Beyonce were with, the desire for an Oscar… none of them has been nominated

Once again, no Director nominated for the Oscar. “Congratulations to all these men,” said the presenter Issa Rae deliberately, after the announcement of the five filmmakers postulates. Contenders like Greta Gerwig from “Little Women” (“great-granddaughters”) or Lulu Wang did not belong with “The Farewell” (“goodbye”).

Training is a disturbing trend that the Academy awards apparently can’t solve: in the categories of performance, almost a #OscarTanBlanco was nominated, barely, color Cynthia Erivo of “Harriet”among the 20 candidates. The winner of the Golden globe Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) do not have the opportunity to compete.

The morning was hard, to sizes such as Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Robert De Niro.

Then, some of the greatest insults:

NO JLO!

Its 50 years, Jennifer Lopez has enjoyed great moments lately, and his critically acclaimed performance “Hustlers” (“Estafadoras Wall Street”) was considered their best chance, with Oscar today. But, unfortunately, it will not be this year. Although, that was also for Golden globe and other awards, and received the greatest of compliments for your career for his portrayal of a dancer naturist in New York, López, remained on Monday between the candidates.

OH… AND NOT BEY?!

JLo was not the only one pop star will be celebrated, it was short. Beyoncé seemed to be aimed to receive a nomination for best song for “Spirit”, from “The Lion King” (The lion king), but the issue has not roared, strong enough. Among the candidates Erivo, a double nomination this year, por “Stand Up”; and Elton John and Bernie Taupin, from “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” by “Rocketman”.

GERWIG HILLY

“Little Women” was nominated for best picture, and many believed that Gerwig earned a second nomination as a Director to, and received from “Lady Bird” in the year 2018. A new mention of the the only filmmaker who postulated twice in this category become. But the nominations on Monday showed once again a continuing trend not women to be taken into account. So far, only one Director stands and is with the prize: Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” (“Zone of fear”). Other Director to be held, to be neglected this year, Wang from “The Farewell”, and Lorene Scafaria of “Hustlers” Melina Matsoukas “Queen & Slim”, and Marielle Heller with “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (“A beautiful day in the neighborhood”).

… AND HER HUSBAND

Gerwig his life shall Noah Baumbach, the Director of the “Marriage Story” (“Story of a marriage”), and now a part of their own history in the marriage, the fact that BOTH were excluded from the application, with the address, even though their bands have been nominated for best film.

IT IS AWKWAFINA, OR A FAREWELL

If Awkwafina, he won a Golden Globe at the beginning of the month, “The Farewell”, it was a moment of pride: it was the first win for an actress of Asian origin in the main category. It is expected that the nominaran Oscar, however, it was not between the candidates. In fact, the much-vaunted film desairada was complete.

“FROZEN 2” LOST IN THE FOREST

The success of disney’s “Frozen 2″ has received no heat on Monday; the sequel was out in the free _ or loss in the forest as it was in the song. Yes, a nomination for the best original song was given, “Into the Unknown”. But paragraph for best animated feature film has been postponed “How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World” (“How to train your dragon 3”), “Toy Story 4”, “I Lost My Body” (“I Lost my body”), “Klaus” and “Missing Link” (“Lord ” Link”).

ADAM SANDLER, A DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH

Sandler was always a re-interpretation of a jeweler, the desperate exhilarante film of the brothers Safdie “Uncut Gems” (“rough diamonds”). praised for his charisma Their fans waited to find between the candidates for the Oscar, but the loads category best actor with whom he had not room.

EDITOR CUT

It is a lot of telling from the brilliant editing “1917”was that you believe that the film was shot on a single level stream. But the editor, Lee Smith was not among the nominees, though the movie Yes, received ten nominations.

Among other things, desairados: Robert De Niro for “The Irishman”, Eddie Murphy for “Dolemite is My Name” (“Dolemite”), Jamie Foxx by “Just Mercy” (“search for justice”), Christian Bale for “Ford v-Ferrari”, and Taron Egerton of “Rocketman”.

