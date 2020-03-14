Katy Perry in quarantine in their hotel in Australia, because people in your environment have been exposed to, if COVID-19 | values | ideas

Katy Perry was in Australia the visit-and on Wednesday 11 March, offered a benefit concert for the volunteer fire Department were made, which included their services to the forest fires on the vegetation of the country devastated.

However, the next day, the artist had to cancel all of your interviews, you an advertisement for their new single “Never Worn White” and remained locked in her room for fear of the coronavirus.

An anonymous source revealed to the Daily Mail Australia the Katy Perry was in closed systems, in your hotel, in Sidney, the recommendation of his record company.

The reason, according to Sunshine Coast Daily, is that two people are exposed to from their record company Universal Music in Australia, they were the virus. Therefore, all of the workers you had to be in quarantine until next Monday.

It is worth to mention that the hotel, lived in the of the artist, the Park Hyattit was where Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were announced a few days ago, the positive impact on the detection of coronavirus.

Message that he has for Katy Perry in your social networks. Photo: Instagram

A celebrity photographer is also noted that the singer is not out of his room, all day Thursday.

The interpreter was on your social networks with a recommendation that the delicate situation by the COVID-19. In his stories of Instagram, she published a photo, the Washing of the word””, was part of the message, several people were in the sky Sidney.

Then stay locked in his room after the concert of Katy Perry was able to go from Australia to the United States.

However, during their stay in the country, the singer was able to promote your music on radio stations and in addition, there were some presentations where she confessed that she wants her daughter outside woman.