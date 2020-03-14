Katy Perry is the quarantine because of the Coronavirus

It was announced that Katy Perrya recognized American singer, is been brought in quarantine, then, it is confirmed that two members of your team have given to see positive tests, whether the were infected with the COVID-19, better known as Coronavirus.

Katy Perrywho has established itself as one of the highest representative of the pop genre in the English language, has become the trend of social networks, which has used due to the music video Never Worn White for all of you waiting their first son.

But there is a small situation that got you to the Katycats, as you know him from the fans of the singer, the interpreter, has wanted to Roar, to present in Australia, with a charity show regardless of the fact that this country is one of the most difficult of the disease, the Coronavirus.

Katy Perry is the quarantine due to the Coronavirus.



Coronavirus affected Katy Perry

Fans of Katy Perry, they claimed, is the fact that in this place, regardless of the health conditions that the authorities of Australia have determined, in order to avoid that the virus COVID-19 because it has been announced that the singer has been put in quarantine, because two members of your team are you sick of the Coronavirus.

Katy Perry is the quarantine due to the Coronavirus.



This terrible situation is that Katy Perry and live in these moments has led to Capitol Records, his record company, forced to cancel the Album Listening Party and is not known up to now, the date to which the singer shared with her fans the songs from his new album.

You may be interested in: Katy Perry will be passed out during the auditions for American Idol

Katy Perry is the quarantine due to the Coronavirus.



This information is mentioned by BC, remained that Katy Perry is locked in his hotel room for more than 48 hours since his team is looking for protection against the Coronavirus, but, in particular, in search of their first-born son, stay away from any exposure to the disease, which has claimed thousands of deaths in the world.

Photos: Youtube and Instagram @katyperry

Follow us on Instagram and get the news trend of the week