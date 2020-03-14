Katy Perry protects from the Coronavirus with a pillow | Instagram

Katy Perry was inducted into the halls of the international airport of Sydney and a pillow-hugging, the full global crisis, caused by the Coronavirus.

The couple Orlando Bloom, the 35-year-old prevented in this way that they get curious and paparazzi.

Recently Perry announced her first pregnancy at 5. March by video to their latest single tender where looks really.

The song also announced her pregnancy announced his wedding; however, the famous decided to postpone their engagement a few days ago by the coronavirus; they would celebrate in Japan.

We say that a summer is published in full on his account Instagram in addition to a fragment of the video clip.

The couple is in their best time, and recently, the singer celebrated Orlando Bloom birthday 43, devoted to him a tender message.

Seizing the opportunity, the interpreter, “Fireworks”, said to Express your feelings and your fiance and the love that undoubtedly feelings for him.