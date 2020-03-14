Kim Kardashian with her four children and their first photos together | Instagram

The businesswoman and an important part of the socialite Kim Kardashianwho is married to the rapper Kanye West photos published with more likes, she has published, poses with his four children, has reached a post, nearly six millions of red hearts on instagram.

Kim is a pose next to his small, left-to-right: Saint three years old, the new member of the family, baby Agesthe youngest of the girls, Chicago with a year old, and the oldest daughter of the family of the West-Kardashian is the first born North from the age of six.

In the photo, is to recognize that the appearance that you are wearing the silver-tone, swimwear Kim and your two little ones in this color, in the case of men, a short color lead wear.

It is noteworthy that the entrepreneur published photo two days ago, and in such a short time has managed to cause great admiration for his fans and the love they have towards their children.

Comments on instant in the Bahamas fanned in the instagram-wife Kanye Westthe outstanding reviews from his sister Khloe and her mother Kris had the most likes.

“Honestly, you’re perfect, beautiful your family, what you are,” said Khloe

Though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are a couple of exitosaa and wealthy, on social networks and videos in which you appear, which has seen in addition to your small, always, that the attention you put on your children really, your love for them will post in your.have

How many sockets do you think you made had to be before you in the photo? It is the love that you share to your children, thanks, is a good example for society of today.

