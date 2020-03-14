Magazine that Katy Perry is pregnant, and this video is proof

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their engagement last Valentine’s day, and it seems that the plans about their wedding, have already embarked on a must.

A source close to the couple explained that preparations for this special day.

During this time comes the new issue of the magazine “Life & Style” makes sure that the singer is pregnant by her fiance.

To hide according to the publication, she has with clothes the stomach, even in the worship of Kanye West decided to wear a blouse with long disguise her a bit thick.

A source of the tabloid said that the celebrity wanted to have children only after marriage.

“If you would get pregnant today, presumably, implementation of the wedding, postpone it until after the birth of the baby,” said the person.

The magazine has secured Perry and Bloom want your wedding accompanied with the band’s ” gospel for Kanye, and that, therefore, the two have about the religious meeting, the husband of Kim Kardashian.

A new step

Everything seems to indicate that the lovers started already agreed what you want the day of your wedding, the actor wishes expressed in an intimate celebration with friends and closest relatives.

The most famous have already been married before and therefore, you can expect that this new wedding is something very different for both of them.

In an interview in the program Jimmy Kimmel Alive!Katy spoke about the day that Orlando to propose to him. According to the singer, she plans had to go out to dinner on Valentine’s day.

But everything gave an unexpected turn when her fiance took her for a walk with the helicopter. “Everything’s gonna be suspicious”, he revealed.

While he was on the plane, she received a letter, while the actor posed with the champagne and a ring from his bag, but the bottle was broken and the housing of the ring was so large that they get trapped in your bag.

The star recalled with much joy and tenderness, such as Orlando pulled the ring with a lot of effort and, of course, a sign of champagne in the process.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MKNnzJWmq0(/embed)