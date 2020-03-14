Mariachi music, dancing champeta in Mexico surprised, Shakira

The singer barranquillera Shakira shared on her official account on the social network Instagram is a surprisingly funny video two mariachi music champeta dancing in the Mexican city of San Miguel de Allendethe state of Guanajuato.

“Oh, mariachi music, dancing champeta! “And I thought that everything had seen!“wrote the also a dancer in the description of the publication, which is already more than four million views and 16 thousand comments in just 19 hours.

The model caleña Elizabeth Loaiza commented on the video: “it’s super! Oh, Pal carnival of Barranquilla said.“. In addition, she accompanied laughing your message with a plurality of ’emojis’.

Another comment on the publication was: “for me, personally the best I’ve seen are original-combination note: energyand I also think that your participation in this night was the most perfect that you have seen from you. A few minutes, which will be stored in years with millions”.

“This is amazing”, “viva Mexico”, “maximum”, “how is it possible, this mariachi – throw pique” by champeta, and I was the only one to know what the seahorse. Hahaha very good video,” “Wow! The girl who made it must be this routine of dancing to Shakira, super-super-super proud! Of course, Sheki, too,” were more messages in the comments.

The #champeta challenge the mariachi joined music will again be viral after the presentation of the Colombian in addition to the us-American singer Jennifer Lopez, while the average time for the latest edition of the Super Bowl, instead of in the city of Miami, USA. UU.

