Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé, a survivor of breast cancer

Mathew Knowles 67-year-old revealed in the show “Good Morning America” by the American television channel ABC, who was diagnosed earlier this summer with breast cancer, and that he and his wife points blood noted again in their shirts and bedding.

I’m a survivor of breast cancer, I went to the doctor, I got a mammogram and it was pretty clear that I breast cancer.

“All the things you could get, why should I get this?” so she describes her first reaction. “From the perspective of a man, I think, why me?”. The father of superstar Beyoncé, said that she underwent an operation the last week of July and now was “very good”.

“I hope you come speak here today, to tell you, the people who survive you, but it needs to be, early detection, and I cannot emphasize that word too early,” he told the host of “Good Morning America”.

The executive studios Mathew Knowles, the many years he was the manager of his daughter Beyonce, adding that your combat against cancer has changed you, your Outlook on life and your type of cancer, it means that they are also at high risk of melanoma, as well as cancer of the prostate and pancreas. “This is genetics,” he said.

It also means that my children have a higher probability of a higher risk, also my grandchildren have a greater risk, and what you have driven, as they should. They went and took the test.









Mathew Knowles said it was important that men, especially black men, have more risk of breast cancer, more aware of and carry out the tests.

I need the men to share their stories, if you have had breast cancer.

According to the centres for the prevention and control of diseases, each year, the diagnosis of breast cancer of approximately 245 thousand women and about 2 thousand 200 people.

Around 41 thousand women and 460 men in the United States die each year from breast cancer. October is the month to raise awareness about breast cancer.