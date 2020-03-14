Miley Cyrus and her ode to the rock-and-roll | music

The next adventure-musical Miley Cyrus I originally had its start at the end of last 2019. But the disease, the effect on the vocal chords, the soloist, and had to undergo surgery delayed his plans.

The operation was a success, but the main forced to keep the voice and in silence over several weeks, resulting in all professional projects, the slope up to the year 2020. And this year, when finally the singer everything she has created to unleash, since their separation in the form of an ode to the rock ‘ n ‘ roll.

To do this, in an interview broadcast by australian Nova in the program of DJ Smallzy: “I’m still in the studio working. We are very close. I feel this urgency, and I am definitely committed and ready to get started. This new music sounds very rock and roll and I am very excited to show. And it is not too late.”

The whole world waited for this news new study material of Miley Cyrus, whose start will be the title, She is Miley Cyrus, with the two different EPs (She is here, and She is everything), he said to us will be compiled in LOS40 at the presentation of the first: She is coming.

As we have in advance, the presence of Mark Ronson will be very important again, the new musical project by the us interpreter. Both revealed through their social networks. First, the singer was: “New hair. For the new year. New music”. The producer and a soloist replied briefly: “If the year 2019 was the break; to 2020 is for the “slim”. True, Miley?… Up, so everyone listens when mom says that everything is ok”.

Finally, Miley Cyrus has confirmed, all the details of this new cooperation: “me and Mark, Yes, we have a couple of songs. Yeah, you know, we have two or three songs jutnos in my new project. You bring a good role, very similar to Joan Jett back in rock and roll. Now I have the same haircut, my father and I finish what mullet so I am excited to bring back the well”.

We must wait to know the whole hard drive and if Sagitarius, Mother ‘ s Daughter, Slide-Away, Party up the Street, American Dream, Naked, Golden G-String, Mary Jane, Victoria, Cattitude, Bad Karma, I Play With… and Coldblood his final list.