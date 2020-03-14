Miley Cyrus celebrates her godmother Dolly Parton with a magnificent imitation | Instagram

The controversial singer Miley Cyruson your account of Instagram he shared a video, which is displayed by an authentic characterization in tribute to his godmother Dolly Partonhe has shown his support for the singer since her beginnings.

The artist decided to re-the characteristic look of the popular “Queen of Country“as also known is what was recently, is celebrating her 74. birthday.

The reason for the controversial pop singer, Miley decided to have a dignified way of greeting a new creation of iconic looks.

Whence comes the kinship between the two?

Both singers narrowed in a relationship then, that the young singer may the world of music since her appearance in the show Hanna Montana(the tv series), the interpreter of country music has externado their support since then, and there was also in some episodes, and shared the stage.

The singer, who has been seen with wrapped in the middle of the controversy after his break Liam Hemsworth he shared on his account Instagram a couple of pictures the memory of the series led to the famous, as well as other image-novel.

Together with the instántaneas a moving message wrote:

Happy birthday to the woman who taught me, who wrote you can add a lace front… I love You for always aunt Dolly”, Miley.

Also Cyrus you, too, in addition to informed the process of conducting him to show the look of how her beloved aunt in the iconic moment sings Jimmy Fallonsubsequently converted into Kenny Rogersthe theme Hold Me, the both of you, Dolly & Kenny interpretaranlos 70s.

The singer and artist “Slide Away“and the theme of the new band “Los Angeles-Charlie succeeded, all the elements of the blonde “aunt”, a great blonde wig, and without to forget, the striking clothes, which you have done, to be who he is.

Cyrusit is next to a large mirror while he paints the lips.