Miley Cyrus Coronavirus Protects [FOTOS]

The singer Miley Cyrus showed her fans, as a protection against the Coronavirus.

The singer Miley Cyrus is what, what talk with every one of your posts in your social networks. Before the pandemic, which is used by the coronavirus, the ex-girl Disney to tell you, your followers, how to protect yourself.

The protagonist Hannah Montana photographed with a diver of the dark covered her face, and wrote: “The preparation is the new hit”was rejected by all the measures of prevention.

Miley is in Australia, where they also have given safety measures to avoid the contagion. | Source: Instagram

For the moment, Miley’s in Australia, where you can also take safety measures to avoid infection, so that Miley the tips is strictly the hand washing and not left in public places.

Miley is Australia as a concert per-medium, it makes little gave for the restoration of the areas affected by the fires.