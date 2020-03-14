Miley Cyrus’ father Billy Ray Cyrus reportedly Cody’s offended by Simpson and called him a “boring doofus’

Miley Cyrus’ father Billy Ray Cyrus, reportedly, not happy with his daughter’s relationship with Cody Simpson.

According to the world, Billy, the “wrecking ball”, the singer from Simpson asked, because he thinks that the Australian singer is a “poor imitation” of Miley’s ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Billy is not a fan of the Simpsons, and he also thinks that he is a “boring doofus.”

Miley’s dad is reported that in the vicinity of Hemsworth and the two of them had a blast, the exchange of stories, while Smoking grass. Simpson, on the other hand, has interesting and amusing stories to your surfing adventure and the lame movie options.

After months of courtship, Billy said to her daughter, you could be much better than the Simpsons. Fortunately for the last, the ex-child star remained unimpressed by his father constantly in the criticism.

In fact, the couple of earlier shows a sweet photo, as you spend time with each other, while the outbreak of the coronavirus. The couple is currently in Australia and hanging out in the house of the Simpsons.

Cyrus was originally used in Australia for their next concert of forest fires in Melbourne. But due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the singer decided to cancel their live presentations.

“Australia: on the basis of recommendations from local, state, national and international authorities, including the centre for disease prevention and control, to reduce the potential risks for the health in the response to the current crisis in the global health, we are no longer travelling to Australia for the show. I’m so disappointed that it exists, but I have to do what is right, for the protection of the health and safety of my band and the crew. I’ll still make a donation for the victims of the Australian wildfires. I’m sorry, miss around the world in Australia, but I’ll be back soon,” she wrote.

While he spoke with the Daily Mail, the sponsors of the concert TEG Delicate also expressed their disappointment about Ciro’s decision. He also said that those who bought will get the tickets you a full refund.