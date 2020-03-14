Nubia Oliiver and his daughter a tattoos are the same make

In the last of this long holiday, Nubia Oliiver, and a daughter, Anne, 15 years old, together decided to have a tattoo.

The chosen design was the symbol of inguz, and the model has made it to explain a point, the choice is yours.

“Anne, I wanted the first tattoo, it has everything on it. We meet on a vacation in Brazil. The chosen design was the symbol of inguz, which is a part of the alphabet of the runes, the tribes of the German, but it was widely used by the Scandinavian Vikings,” he said.

Then, Nubia is the importance of comments.

“The symbol means that where there is a will there is a way, a re-read of the perseverance and strength of will. The arrow is a symbol of the higher knowledge, to penetrate openness to the unknown, in the target and light field, but also the intuition of fast, be done alone, or higher,” he said.

To achieve this, the muse has revealed that he believes that the tattoo will bring good luck for the next year or so.

“Our first tattoo’s together, promises to be in the year 2020 is a great thing for us. They will come,” he said.

Nubia Oliiver posing with a model of trans: “life and love”