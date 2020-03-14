Of course, that Luana Piovani is not going to be quiet over the hustle and bustle, by a blog post by Paula Lavigne. Check out the progress of the story

It is not in the form of Luana Piovani to remain silent. She is the type who talks the same, all over the place. And it was not going to let him over, press the ‘din’ to the top of the last interview, when he said, ” that gave me a lot of work, a citizen of Brazil, and still be able to post a photo in a bikini on social media. Ironically, it is only, Paula Lavigne, who was quoted, of Luana, took time to play around with it. Just a photo posted of her on the beach with a caption that convincing, and it was enough to cause it. To send a large number of followers, the business in the mood of the story, and began to messages such as “Paula Lavigne, a warrior, wearing a bikini,” and came up with a new movement, the biquinaço, which has already won fans such as Samantha dirt e Manuela D’avila.

Luana, who was in Israel, enjoying her friend, Ofek Malka, only to realize in the hustle and bustle on the morning of Wednesday, when he arrived in England, where he still lives. Then he tried to have his story, the two supports on the matter. So far, not only that, but the effect of this history on the social network, it can go a long way to. Stay tuned for the next Chapter!