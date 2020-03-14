Oh, sad to see! Katy Perry without photoshop on the beach, Katy Perry seems to be!

Sometimes we forget that much of what we see in networks a product of marketing. But a photo of Katy Perry– casually, without photoshop, is come, this has just been illustrated: the super-diva could be the neighbor next door, and has a veritable army of stylists, photographers and editors, to see the stunningly beautiful…if not always.

Remember, a recent photo, that the American singer she rose from her birthday: with a red swimsuit and two flowers on the sides of the perfect tan, beauty, it was very noticeable without error, and the curves are deadly star.

But away from the look of his fanaticada, the paparazzi will let us see the true Katy: more white, less lush, not a beautiful woman, but she deviates from this perfection, incorrect sold to us in magazines and social networks.

The singer-songwriter also a writer, guitarist, pianist, actress, Ambassador, business woman and model. Nevertheless, the escape from the rules of beauty succeeds in taxes.

What the fans are Katy Perry see up to the “natural”? We believe, to show that if you encourage so many women would free themselves a little from the tyranny of the beauty.